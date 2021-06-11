Irene Ruth Schwager Daunno

Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Irene Ruth Daunno, age 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Born April 26, 1959 to Henry & Ruth Schwager in Morristown, NJ. She graduated from Montclair State College where she met her future husband of 36 years, Paul. She gave birth to their daughter, Sarah, in 1989, and left her career to become a full-time Mom. They relocated to Georgia in 1994 and have resided in Lawrenceville for 23 years. She has been a faithful, devoted wife and best friend to Paul, mother to Sarah and daughter to Ruth. Irene loved caring for her family and often put them above her own wants and needs. She especially loved cooking delicious meals, bird watching and doing various crafts. She was a lover of all animals and cared for her dogs over the years like they were her own children. Irene was a committed follower of Jesus Christ and served as a greeter at her church welcoming those with a caring and kind smile. Preceded in death by her father, Henry Schwager (2007). Survived by her spouse Paul (Lawrenceville, GA); her daughter Sarah (Flowery Branch, GA); her mother Ruth (Lawrenceville, GA); her brother & sister-in-law Bruce & Laurie Schwager (Papua New Guinea), along with nieces, nephews and their families. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16th from 5-7 PM at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Funeral Services officiated by Pastor Ty Blackburn will be held on Thursday, June 17th at 10 AM at Wages & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Intermit at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Daunno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
