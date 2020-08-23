Suwanee, GA Mr. Ionel Dumitru Soran, age 59, of Suwanee passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Father Nicolae Clempus will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Ionel was born September 23, 1960 to the late Gheorghe & Ileana Soran in Sambata, Romania. He was a founding member and member of the Parochial Council of St. Mary's Romanian Orthodox Church in Dacula and an Engineer with Baumueller. Ionel was devoted to his family and his love for them was always a guiding force in his life. He was a people person and went out of his way to talk to anyone he met. His most favored times were those spent in the water, in the sun and playing tennis, but always surrounded by friends and family. Ionel is survived by his wife, Amalia Soran; children, Ioana & Taylor Martin, Dennis & Alexandra Batin and Livia Batin; grandchildren, Aidan Martin, Alina Batin, Karisa Pirkle, Adrian Pirkle, Jacob Batin and Benjamin Batin; sister, Viorica Mihut; and godparents, Carmen & Vali Lazar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Romanian Orthodox Church, 2875 Winder Hwy, Dacula, Georgia 30019, (404)518-1042. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
