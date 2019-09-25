Auburn
Imogene Morgan (Fields)
Imogene Fields Morgan, age 92, of Auburn, GA passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years, Luther Lee Morgan; daughters, Deborah Faye Semler, Judy Morgan, and Marsha L. Wheeler; and son, Buck Morgan. Mrs. Morgan is survived by her children, Martha Renee Hilker, Auburn, GA, Willis Banks, Jr. and Shirley Banks, Buford, GA and Teresa and Billy Johnson, Buford, GA; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Faye and Marty Woods, Jacksonville, FL and Sue Campbell, Liberty, KY; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Akiko Fields, Virginia Beach, VA, Edward and Carolyn Fields, Homestead, FL and Ray Fields, London, KY; step sons, Bob Morgan, Vern Morgan and David Morgan; step daughter, Linda Morgan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Morgan was born November 29, 1926 in Whitesburg, KY. She was a 1944 graduate of Whitesburg High School in Whitesburg, KY. She was a retired waitress from White Towel Company. Mrs. Morgan was of the Baptist Faith. "Fourteen immediate family members have proudly served in the military over a period of years." Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 25th from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
