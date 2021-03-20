Howard Pattillo Duncan

Buford, GA Howard Pattillo Duncan, age 92, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Lizzie Duncan; siblings, Clara Duncan Holcomb, Henry Duncan, Charles Virgil Duncan, Leland Duncan, Leary Duncan, Frances Duncan Spruce, Ann Duncan Lord, and Roy Duncan. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Betty Jo Duncan, Palm Harbor, FL; his son, Steve and Janis Duncan, Chicago, IL and daughters, Pat and Charles Bagley, Hoschton, GA; Renee Duncan, Palm Harbor, FL; and Jody Duncan Penland, Charlotte, NC.; Grandchildren Tara and Joey King, Snead, AL; Brian and Scott Duncan, Chicago, IL; and Brittany Penland, Huntington, W Va. Great-grandchildren; Will, Allison, Cole, and Audra Perry, Snead, AL. and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was born October 27, 1928 in Buford, GA. He was a Beta Club Graduate of the Class of 1946 at Sugar Hill High School. He accomplished his senior class life goal of visiting all 50 of the United States with his wife and best friends, Barbara and Travis Adams. Howard retired from owning and managing D & G Foodland Grocery stores in Buford, Commerce, and Lavonia, GA. Howard was a lifetime member of Sardis United Methodist Church, Buford, GA. Also, he was a member of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge # 131 in Lawrenceville, GA. Due to health concerns and the status of the Covid-19 virus, a private service (no visitation) will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. with Rev. Jack Segars officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, GA. Those that would like to send a sympathy card to the family, please send it to Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Howard Duncan.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

