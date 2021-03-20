Buford, GA Howard Pattillo Duncan, age 92, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Lizzie Duncan; siblings, Clara Duncan Holcomb, Henry Duncan, Charles Virgil Duncan, Leland Duncan, Leary Duncan, Frances Duncan Spruce, Ann Duncan Lord, and Roy Duncan. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Betty Jo Duncan, Palm Harbor, FL; his son, Steve and Janis Duncan, Chicago, IL and daughters, Pat and Charles Bagley, Hoschton, GA; Renee Duncan, Palm Harbor, FL; and Jody Duncan Penland, Charlotte, NC.; Grandchildren Tara and Joey King, Snead, AL; Brian and Scott Duncan, Chicago, IL; and Brittany Penland, Huntington, W Va. Great-grandchildren; Will, Allison, Cole, and Audra Perry, Snead, AL. and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was born October 27, 1928 in Buford, GA. He was a Beta Club Graduate of the Class of 1946 at Sugar Hill High School. He accomplished his senior class life goal of visiting all 50 of the United States with his wife and best friends, Barbara and Travis Adams. Howard retired from owning and managing D & G Foodland Grocery stores in Buford, Commerce, and Lavonia, GA. Howard was a lifetime member of Sardis United Methodist Church, Buford, GA. Also, he was a member of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge # 131 in Lawrenceville, GA. Due to health concerns and the status of the Covid-19 virus, a private service (no visitation) will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. with Rev. Jack Segars officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, GA. Those that would like to send a sympathy card to the family, please send it to Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Howard Duncan.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Arrest warrants for two Iraqi government critics spark outrage
- Diplomats denied access as Canadian Michael Kovrig goes on trial in China
- Church removes Atlanta shooting suspect from its membership
- High school football player in California collapses during game and dies
- A man is charged with attempted murder after police officers were shot at in Chicago
Articles
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces plans to return to in-person learning this fall
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks
- National Weather Service: Gwinnett faces 'enhanced' risk of tornadoes as severe storms approach
- Ashton Woods opening 465-home Encore development on former golf course site in Duluth this summer
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces 2021 in-person graduation schedule
- Arrest warrants issued for Snellville woman wanted for insurance and identity fraud, forgery
- Teenage suspect arrested in Loganville area fatal shooting case
- Snellville's long-awaited downtown project, The Grove at Towne Center, gets underway
- Police ID man killed in Loganville-area shooting Saturday
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 15
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 15
- Best lake towns to live in
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 21, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: Main level walkout pool with five waterfalls highlights this Duluth area estate
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 8-14
- 5 things you may not know about your Gwinnett Daily Post subscription
- These burgers are featured — for $7 — during Gwinnett Burger Week
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.