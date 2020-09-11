Statham, GA Howard Morris Stephens, age 85, of Statham, GA passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Cline and Lester Bullock Stephens; sister, Irene Stephens Everett; and brothers, J. C. Stephens, Roy Stephens, Lamar Stephens, and Billy Ray Stephens. Howard is survived by his loving wife of forty-five years, Jean Looper Stephens, Statham, GA; son and daughter-in-law Mark C. and Charlotte Stephens, Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Heather and Jared Zuercher, Bogart, GA, Brian and Kaley Stephens, Tiger, GA, Paul and Ashley Stephens, Clayton, GA; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold and Kathy Stephens, Lawrenceville, GA; sisters, Martha Stephens Pitts, Texas, Elsie Stephens Pitts, Panama City Beach, FL, Carolyn and Vester Cantrell, Lawrenceville, GA, Betty Stephens Hamby, Bogart, GA; sister-in-law, Wynell Stephens, Lawrenceville, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Stephens was born March 5, 1935 in Suwanee, GA. Howard was dearly loved and admired by many friends and especially his family. He enjoyed traveling, watching racing, and playing golf. At 85 he was still young. He was the owner of Stephens One Stop, Sheriff in Sugar Hill District for a number of years and the last District Sheriff. He was a proud member of the Buford American Legion Post 127, Statham American Legion Post 163, and the Moose Club. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Rev. Kenny Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

