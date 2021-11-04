Flowery Branch, GA Howard Leon (HL) Bailey Jr, age 68, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Luxomni Baptist Church (Lilburn) and officiated by Rev. Warren Was. A date for the service has yet to be scheduled. HL is preceded in death by his parents Avis "Mema" and Howard "Papa" Bailey. He is survived by: his loving sweetheart Linda Fitzpatrick and her daughter Daley, Cumming; sons & daughters-in-law: Kellen Bailey & Jeanette Le, Johns Creek; Graham & Kate Bailey, Woodland Hills, CA; former spouse, Debbie Ledwell, Milton, FL; granddaughters: AJ Bailey & Evelyn Healy, Johns Creek; brothers & sisters-in-law: Jerry & Wanda Bailey, Grayson; Jeffery & Amy Bailey, Lawrenceville; extended family: Kegan & Kristin Bailey (Emerson & Lucas), Statham; Garrison & Katie Bailey, Marietta; Kyle Bailey, Lawrenceville; Brandon Bailey, Lawrenceville; and his always faithful companion: Thor.
- HL was born on August 17, 1953, in Duluth, GA.
- Starting at an early age, he excelled both academically and athletically. He was a varsity athlete in track, football, and basketball and the captain of Berkmar High School's High Q team.
- He was proud to have attended UGA and had a love for his Georgia Bulldawgs, was a voracious reader, music lover, and enjoyed singing and playing guitar (a skill he picked up in his early 50s).
- He was a member of 12 Stone Church in Buford, where he was an active participant as a member of several men's groups and as an usher. His unwavering faith in the Lord was a guiding light and a cornerstone in his life.
- HL also found the time to remain active in the community. In 1995, he began volunteering with the Brookwood High School Swim team. He would later go on to become the president of the teams' booster club. Starting in the late 90s, he took up officiating GA high school swimming, where he was named Official of the Year in 2011. And in 2014, he began coaching the Forsyth County Special Olympics basketball team, where he made a tremendous impact on many of the athletes through his kindness and positive energy.
- He was most recently employed at Atlanta-based Aptean, where his knowledge and generosity were greatly valued. Aptean plans to name an annual award after HL Bailey for the sales team member who best embodies his spirit and goes above and beyond to help others succeed.
- He was a great man, and he will be missed tremendously by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth County Special Olympics: www.soforsyth.com
PO Box 2886
Cumming, GA 30040
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.