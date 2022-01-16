Buford, GA Mrs. Hilda Strickland Herring, age 100, of Buford, Ga, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph I. Herring; son, Greg Herring and granddaughter, Kay Cee Herring. Mrs. Herring is survived by her sons, Michael Joseph Herring (Gail) of Danielsville, GA and David M. Herring (Ginny) of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Chad Herring (Becca) of Buford, GA, Chris Herring (Rhonda) of Watkinsville, GA and Pam Goodman (Joe) of Hartwell, GA; great-grandchildren, Andrew Herring, Brett Herring (Mikela), Jimmy Davis, Kaitlyn Goodman, Christian Herring, Katrina Herring, Amelia Herring, Denver Herring; sister, Dorry O'Steen of Leeds, FL, brothers, Joe Strickland (Margie) of Lutz, FL, Donald Strickland (Marlene) of Royston, GA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Herring was born on October 18, 1921 in Vanna, GA. She graduated from Royston High School and attended business college in Athens, GA. Mrs. Herring was co-owner of Herring Country Store, Suwanee, GA, for a number of years. She was the oldest manager of Suwanee United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Her Chul Park and Rev. Michael Martin, officiating. Interment will be at Suwanee United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Flanigan Funeral Home.

