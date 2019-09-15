Hershell Bell

Dacula
Hershell Carlton Bell
Hershel Carlton Bell, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12 after fighting a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Fay Bell, Sisters: Virginia Clark and Jane McAdams, Brother: Jerry Bell. He also leaves behind his children: Debra Amrhein (husband Jim), Gregg Bell (wife Carol) and Mark Bell (wife Diane); grandchildren: Valerie Slagle (husband TJ), Derek Bell (fiance Jada Steele), Grant Bell, Janelle Hyman (husband Haywood), Jim Amrhein (wife Stacy), Charlie Blanchard (husband Steve), Brian Weeks and Maddy Sosebee; great grandchildren: Jordan and Olivia Slagle, James and Hayes Hyman, Hudson, Rose and Jane Amrhein, Tyler and Morgan Blanchard. Carlton was preceded in death by Elaine Cameli Bell.
Born and raised in Shelbyville, TN. Attended Bob Jones Academy and graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He spread his love for ministry over many states throughout the years. He returned home to pastor Longview Baptist. He was a loving man who had a passion for building and telling a good joke. In 2014, he moved to Dacula, GA to be closer to family. He has been a member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He has been a loyal friend to many. It has been said that he never met a stranger. His light, love and wisdom will be missed by many. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 pm at Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, GA. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15th at the church. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Psalm 73:26," My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever"
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.