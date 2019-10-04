Herman Wells

Hoschton
Mr. Herman Kenneth Wells
H. Kenneth Wells, 80, of Hoschton, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Mr. Wells was born on November 29, 1938 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Herman and Nora Wells. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Pat Wells.
He served in the United States Navy and worked as an operations manager for a transportation logistics company. He was an avid fan of the University of Georgia.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth Wells of Braselton, Georgia; daughter, Denise Rosenkampff of Johns Creek, Georgia; sister, Loretta Foster of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Easton Thomas, Lance Wells, Kade Wells, Jewel Wells, and Pace Rosenkampff.
A graveside service for immediate family and closest friends will be held on Thursday, October, 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur, Georgia.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.