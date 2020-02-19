Buford, GA
Herman Phillips
Herman Phillips, age 77, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Phillips; parents, Lewis and Clara Phillips; sisters, Louise Munday and Lavonia Marsh; and brothers, Billy Ray Phillips, Travis Phillips and Gerald Phillips. Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Barbara Sanford Phillips, Buford, GA; children, Jeff and Kim Phillips, Buford, GA, Leslie and Sullivan Hopkins, Flowery Branch, GA and Scott Phillips, Buford, GA; four grandchildren, Peyton Bain, Morgan Phillips, Carson Hopkins and Courtlyn Hopkins; great grandchild, Aurora Bain; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Johnny Pendley, Sugar Hill, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Edith Phillips, Pendergrass, GA, Herbert Phillips, Jefferson, GA, Lloyd and Betty Phillips, Pendergrass, GA, Jerry Phillips, Greensboro, GA and Wayne Phillips, Sugar Hill, GA; sisters-in-law, Syble Phillips, Maysville, GA and Mavis Phillips, Lawrenceville, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Phillips was born July 8, 1942 in Buford, GA. He was a graduate of Dacula High School in Dacula, GA and he had received some college credits during the time he was in the U. S. Navy for four years. Mr. Phillips was a retired mechanical contractor. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local 72 and was also a member of Buford American Legion Post 127. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Parker and Rev. Jerry Brackett officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 18th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
