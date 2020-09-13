Conyers, GA Herman Hewatt, age 88 of Conyers, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Morene Hewatt. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Ann Hewatt; 2 grandsons, Chance Boyd Hewatt and Trent Andrew Hewatt. Herman was a Korean Combat Vet serving in the U.S. Army. He was an auto mechanic that could fix just about anything. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM with Tommy Boone officiating. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make contributions to www.curingkidscancer.org/donate/for-loved-one. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

