BRASELTON
Henry Sisson
Henry Deward "Dee" Sisson, age 79, of Braselton, GA formerly Sebastian, FL, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Otto Sisson and Etta Schaut of Russellville, AL. He was survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Myra Lancaster Sisson, three children, Mark Sisson, Philip Sisson, and Angela S. Zavadil, and two granddaughters, Emily and Libby Zavadil, brother Gene Sisson and sister Jan Moore. A retired pharmacist of 56 years and a proud graduate of Auburn University 60, Dee was a devoted husband, dad, and Christian and is now home with his loving Father. Please send condolences to 2445 Fisk Fall Drive, Braselton, GA 30517. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
