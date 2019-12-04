Lawrenceville, GA
Henry Lott, Jr.
Lott - Henry M. Lott, Jr. age 83 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, with Dr. Ronald Dunnigan officiating. An entombment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville. Mr. Lott retired from the parts department of General Motors, in 1999. He was a member and Deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sons, Henry Kelvin Lott and Kerry Lott; father, Henry Merlin Lott, Sr.; mother, Ollie Mae Gholston Lott; stepmother, Annie B. Lott; sisters, Margret Echols and Marion Wynn, and sister-in-law, Bobbie Smith. He is survived by his wife, Azzie Lee Lott, Lawrenceville; sons & daughters-in-law, Greg & Denise Lott, Loganville; Dwayne & Liz Lott, Dacula; daughter & son-in-law, Amy & Quinn White, Snellville; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; aunt, Dorthey Maxey, Lawrenceville; brother-in-law, Thomas Echols, TX; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
