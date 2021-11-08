Brote.jpeg

Henry Clayton Brote, Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by family on October 31, 2021. He was born in Worcester, MA. He joined the Navy and served in Viet Nam from 1969 - 1970. Returning, he began his career in communications with New England Telephone, and retired from ATT/Lucent. He was a lifetime member of VFW, ELKS (PER) Auburn, MA and Morning Star Lodge, Worcester, MA. He loved to travel and visited many countries. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Clayton Brote, SR and his mother Mary Walther Brote. He is survived by his wife, Patricia McDermott Brote, children Margaret Brote Lowell (James) Charlton, MA; Henry Clayton Brote III (Laura), Lawrenceville, GA; Robert Rodney Merten (Kim) Memphis, IN; Heather Merten Hodges (Justin) Leicester, NC; Patrick Brote (Connie) Concord, NC. Also survived by grandchildren Samantha Lowell Maher, Nathan Lowell, Henry Brote IV, Mason Brote, Austin Merten, Colton Merten, Brody Merten, Lawton Hodges and Luke Hodges. He will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Longleaf Hospice, 2310 Parklake Drive,NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30345.

