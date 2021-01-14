Snellville, GA Helen Petty Horton, age 80 of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Helen is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Freddy Horton; son, Kevin (Katie White) Horton; grandsons, Lucas Horton and Spencer Horton; sisters, Robin Landstreet and Brenda Star; and brother, Gary Petty. Helen was born December 18, 1940 in Ten Broeck, Alabama. She and Freddy both graduated from Fyffe High School, and in 1959 they married, moving to Georgia shortly thereafter. Helen found her calling helping students plan their future careers at Emory University. She worked for the University for nearly 40 years as a pre-professional advisor in career planning and placement. When she wasn't working, Helen enjoyed reading and spending time visiting their mountain home in Suches, Georgia. She could also be found cheering on her grandsons, Lucas, at his swim meets, and Spencer on the baseball field. She never missed a game. Helen was the daughter of Lesser Petty and Margie Wooten Petty. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmama to her family, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A small graveside service was arranged for immediate family only by Tom M. Wages Funeral Service and held Saturday January 16, 2021 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a family company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
