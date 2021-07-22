Helen Joyce Cash

Lawrenceville, GA On July 21, 2021, Helen Joyce Cash, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at the age of 82. The daughter of a pastor, Helen was a devoted Baptist and active church member for her entire life, even leading Bible study up until her last days. Helen graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1957 and went on to work as a paralegal for over 40 years. Helen was an avid animal lover. One of the greatest joys of her life was caring for her Boston Terriers, Callie and Catie. Helen also loved spending time with her sister and her nieces and nephew, especially spoiling them rotten in their childhoods. Helen's personality lit up every person lucky enough to know her and she will be missed immensely. Helen is proceeded in death by her fiancé, Bill Davis, parents, Thomas E. Cash, Sr. and Annie H. Cash, brother, Thomas E. Cash, Jr., and beloved Boston Terrier babies. Helen is survived by her sister, Katherine A. Emerson, nieces, Heidi Cash Setchel (Brandon), Letha Ann E. Hunter, Cindy M. Emerson, nephew, Stephen O. Emerson, and several great nieces and nephews. Helen will be laid to rest alongside her family at Old Shadowlawn Cemetery. A private service to honor Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Helen's name to the Rescue Ranch, a Boston Terrier rescue in Georgia. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

