Helen Josephine Lemcke

Snellville, GA Helen Josephine Lemcke, age 86 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Lemcke, Sr.; and her sister, Genevieve Czerniawski of Lilburn. She is survived by her children, Robert Lemcke, Jr., Richard Lemcke of Salt Point, NY, and Jeanine (Lemcke) Longley of Porter Corners, NY; grandchildren, Rachel Lemcke, Anna Lemcke, Cristina Longley, Zachary Lemcke, William Lemcke, and Rebecca Longley; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Helen was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended high school in Brooklyn. She worked as a bookkeeper for MATCO in Bedford Hills, NY and Travelers Insurance in Duluth, GA. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, in Lilburn, GA. Helen enjoyed dancing, sewing, and crocheting. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lilburn, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, https://fodac.org/ or Seasons Hospice, https://www.seasonshospice.org/. Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to continue social distancing and to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

