Mr. Harry John Hauk, Jr., age 79 of Hoschton, Georgia died October 26, 2019. The Family will receive friends Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2:00 P. M. until 4:00 P. M. and from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at the funeral home. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 A. M. from St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Winder, Georgia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
