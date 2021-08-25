Cartersville, GA, GA Harold Robinson, age 85, of Cartersville, GA and formerly of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asbury and Mamie Robinson; sister, Mary Grace Stevens; and brothers, John Leonard Robinson and Benjamin Franklin Robinson. Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife of sixty years, Loretta Hutchins Robinson, Cartersville, GA; daughter, Jill and Terry Danahy, Dalton, GA; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Dylan Berresford and Colin Danahy; and other relatives. Mr. Robinson was born on October 30, 1935 in Suwanee, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Duluth High School in Duluth, GA. Mr. Robinson was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served eight years. He was a retired office clerk from Skyline Steel Company in Cartersville, GA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Rev. Jim Buckman officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.
