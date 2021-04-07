Harold Lamar Dudley

Snellville, GA Harold Lamar Dudley, age 98 of Snellville, GA passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 surrounded by his family. Harold was born to the late Lon and Willie Dudley in Dawson, GA on September 14, 1922. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a co-pilot and navigator on a Mitchell B-25, primarily in the Northern Africa/Southern Italy theaters. As a member of the Army Reserve, he served again during the Korean War, as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police Corps at Fort Benning, GA until 1959. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from North Alabama University and spent his career as an Executive for the Boy Scouts of America working in the Councils headquartered in Columbus, Bainbridge, and Lawrenceville. Throughout his time in Scouting, he enabled church and civic organizations to form troops, train leaders, and recruit new scouts. Every summer he served as the Director of the Council Summer Camp and the leader of many groups to the Boy Scout National Jamboree and to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Harold was always a positive role model and, over the course of his career, influenced many young men's lives. In 1945, Harold married the love of his life, Martha Vann. They raised two children, Sherman and Sylvia, who were their pride and joy. He participated in many civic organizations and was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church, where he served faithfully until his failing health prevented him from attending. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha Dudley, in 2006. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sherman and Mary Ann Dudley of Macon, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Ron Willard of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Paul and Manisha Dudley, Mary Catherine and Bob Schmitt, Brian and Tammy Willard, Sarah and Richard Finn; great grandchildren, Nila Dudley, Priya Dudley, Claire Schmitt, Erica Schmitt, Lincoln Willard, Patrick Willard, Nicholas Willard, and Sophia Finn; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Snellville Historical Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Harold's memory to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.