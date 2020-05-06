Buckhead
Harold Johnson
On Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, Harold Reno' Glenn Johnson of Buckhead, Georgia, age 83, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home by the lake. After a battle with bladder cancer and two difficult surgeries, Mr. Johnson slowly said his goodbyes and began a restful decline. Reno was surrounded by loved ones and was visited and comforted by members of the Lake Oconee community, members of their church at Buckhead Baptist, and his family.
Harold Reno' Johnson was born in Hanceville, Alabama. His father, Ernest Johnson, relocated the family to West Virginia to work as a coal miner. Reno left Welch High School after his sophomore year and joined the Army at age 16. He enlisted in the Army National Guard of West Virginia in 1952 and served in the infantry until enlisting in the United States Navy. He then served on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Basilone (DD-824) as a Sonarman (SOG3) and the Captain's talker. He was honorably discharged in 1961.
Most of Reno's career was with Scientific Atlanta where he traveled the world and helped with the installation process of giant satellite ground systems. He then worked as the Master Electrician for Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation before retiring to Lake Oconee. Reno and his wife Helen would have been married for 55 years this fall.
Reno is survived by his wife, Helen, his daughter Kelly Lindsey (Sean), daughter Kristy Shuff (Lee), and daughter Kasey Breedlove (John); two handsome grandsons, Seth and Sam Lindsey (Kelly & Sean); and two beautiful granddaughters, Lennon Shuff (Kris & Lee), and Charlotte Meadow Breedlove (Kasey & John). He is also survived by his younger sister Kay Ann Cagle, and younger brother Ernest Dean Johnson of Hanceville, AL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Delphia Reid Johnson, and his older sister, Mary Sue Patton.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic of 2020, funeral arrangements will be postponed until further notice, at which time, a Veteran's service will be performed at Georgia National Cemetery with full military honors, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA 30114. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com
