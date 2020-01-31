PIEDMONT, SC
Gwynell Christenson
Gwynell James Franklin Christenson of Piedmont, SC (74) passed away on January 23, 2020. She had been dealing with liver disease with several years and the end came quickly. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David Christenson, great-grandson Alexander Boehmer, Hillary, Ethelene B. and William P. James (parents), William James (brother) and Billy James (brother).
Survived by Marie (sister) and Kenneth Tolan of Buford, GA; Brian (son) and Angela Franklin of Snellville, GA; Jennifer (daughter) and Chris Broughton of Piedmont, SC; Teresa (daughter) Holcombe of Auburn, GA; Tawana (granddaughter) and Michael Boehmer of Wilmington, NC; Jessie (grandson) Franklin of Snellville, GA; Amy (granddaughter) Justice of Hartwell, GA; Gracie (great-granddaughter) Thompson of Piedmont, SC; Trinity (great-granddaughter) Boehmer of Wilmington, NC; Sandra Franklin of Lawrenceville, Ga; and Marianna Morrison of Sutton, WV. So many family, nieces and nephews that there isn't room on this page to list them all.
Gwen leaves behind many lifelong friends in Gwinnett County where she was born and lived most of her life. She and David moved to Ormond Beach, FL to retire where they made many more friends, before Gwen moved back in 2007. She spent the last five years in South Carolina.
Gwen loved (in no particular order) cooking, Mexican food, The Hallmark Channel, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Days of our Lives. But her passion was her family and friends: she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so very much.
Gwen and David were very active at the Lawrenceville VFW Post #5255. The VFW Post has generously offered to serve as a place for her celebration service on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 2:00 pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Gwynell Christenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.