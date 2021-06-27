Dacula, GA Gwendolyn Thadeous Amason, 80, of Dacula, GA died June 26, 2021. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Dr. David Fry officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Amason, a native of Atlanta, GA. Her most recent church membership was at the Buford First United Methodist Church, but previously was an active member at Buford Presbyterian Church and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church. She was a former kindergarten teacher with the Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marcus Amason, Sr., she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Meleisa and C. J. Stockel of Clayton, GA; son, Chuck Amason, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA; four granddaughters, Madison Baker and her husband, Brad, Hope Stockel, Bianca Amason, Fiona Amason. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Pkwy, #222, Gainesville, GA 30501 (770)219-8888. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
