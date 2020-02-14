Lawrenceville
Gregory Taylor Wilkins
Gregory Taylor Wilkins, age 69, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Litt Wilkins; children, Michael (Misty) Litt, Nancy (David) Guillory, Travis (Trish) Wilkins, Matthew Wilkins (Ansley Shoemaker); grandchildren, Elynn Litt, Maddox Litt, Owen Guillory, Joseph Guillory, Mason Litt, Kiera Lagi and Caiden Lagi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Taylor Wilkins and Betty Ann Wilkins. Greg proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He had a long career building homes for families much like his own throughout metro Atlanta, and for the past several years was working for Silverstone Communities. Greg was a loving husband, father, and Gpa who was very involved with his children, and then with his grandchildren at their various activities. Much of his free time was spent coaching or cheering them on. Greg loved his beach vacations and looked forward to the time he could spend relaxing and enjoying his family. As an empty nester, Greg and Beth often enjoyed a night out at a local restaurant enjoying a drink and having a laugh to end his day with the woman he adored the most. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service honoring the life of Greg will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor John Baker officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3pm until the time of service at 6pm. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
