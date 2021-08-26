Stone Mountain, GA Gregory (Greg) Blaine Weston, age 56 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blair and Linda Weston. He is survived by wife, Ashley; children, Will and Taylor; brothers, Ty (Michele) and Brian (Lindsey); sisters and brothers-in-law, Katie (Brian), Tracy, Jeff, and Trevor (Lindsay); nephews and nieces, Jeff, Chris, Jack, Shelby, Avery, Iley, Aiden, Megan, Regan, and Gavin. Greg was born in Atlanta, GA and lived in Stone Mountain. He worked in the orthodontic industry for over 30 years and owned and operated his own lab for the past 15 years. Family was the most important thing to Greg. He was the best Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Spending time on the flying field, on the lake, at the beach, or at the racetrack brought him the most joy. Greg was an avid muscle car enthusiast, and his passion was his 1967 Ford Mustang. His passion was working on cars and sharing his knowledge of cars and planes with his son and nephews. When not working on his car, Greg could be found at the flying field with his son, brothers, and nephews. He was never one to miss an Auburn Tigers football game or a single NASCAR race. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu flowers, contributions can be made to the family's memorial fund or to the American Heart Association. Memorial Fund: https://gofund.me/cf3f77fe, American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/. Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Weston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
