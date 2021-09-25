Greg and Robin Pugh

Hollywood, FL Greg Pugh, age 66, and Robin Pugh, age 63, of Hollywood, Florida passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 and September 21, 2021 respectively. Greg and Robin are survived by the LOVES of their lives, their grandchildren Elizabeth (Libby) Pugh and Brady Pugh. They are survived by their son Heath (Amanda) Pugh of Hollywood, FL and "like a son" nephew Josh Hubbard of Cumming, GA. Additional survivors of Greg include his brother Kenny (Denise) Pugh of Ellijay, GA and nephew D.C. (Adrienne) Trammel. Additional survivors of Robin include her sister Meshell Smith of Cumming, GA, niece Daphne (Oliver) Craig, and nephews Zeb Smith and Justin Jones. Greg was preceded in death by his parents Carlton and Donnie Jean Pugh of Buford, GA. Robin was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth (Mema) and Frank (Pop) James of Cumming, GA as well as sister Marsha Hubbard. Greg and Robin can now rest easy and be in heaven with the loved ones they lost recently and years ago. They can once again love on and play with their "grand doggies" Hulk, Roxy, Macie & Sadie. We will miss you here on earth, Mimi & Paw Paw, but we will live to see you again when the Lord calls us home. A joint graveside service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Rd. Buford, GA at 2:00pm on Saturday October 2, 2021 with Dr. B. Ted Poole officiating. Any and all family and friends are welcome to attend. A Celebration of Life will be held at Island Ford Baptist Church immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Island Ford Baptist Church, 850 Island Ford Rd. Buford, GA 30518 in honor of The Pugh Family. "We love you, Mimi & Paw Paw"

