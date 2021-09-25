Greg and Robin Pugh

Hollywood, FL Greg Pugh, age 66, and Robin Pugh, age 63, of Hollywood, Florida passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 and September 21, 2021 respectively. Greg and Robin are survived by the LOVES of their lives, their grandchildren Elizabeth (Libby) Pugh and Brady Pugh. They are survived by their son Heath (Amanda) Pugh of Hollywood, FL and "like a son" nephew Josh Hubbard of Cumming, GA. Additional survivors of Greg include his brother Kenny (Denise) Pugh of Ellijay, GA and nephew D.C. (Adrienne) Trammel. Additional survivors of Robin include her sister Meshell Smith of Cumming, GA, niece Daphne (Oliver) Craig, and nephews Zeb Smith and Justin Jones. Greg was preceded in death by his parents Carlton and Donnie Jean Pugh of Buford, GA. Robin was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth (Mema) and Frank (Pop) James of Cumming, GA as well as sister Marsha Hubbard. Greg and Robin can now rest easy and be in heaven with the loved ones they lost recently and years ago. They can once again love on and play with their "grand doggies" Hulk, Roxy, Macie & Sadie. We will miss you here on earth, Mimi & Paw Paw, but we will live to see you again when the Lord calls us home. A joint graveside service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Rd. Buford, GA at 2:00pm on Saturday October 2, 2021 with Dr. B. Ted Poole officiating. Any and all family and friends are welcome to attend. A Celebration of Life will be held at Island Ford Baptist Church immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Island Ford Baptist Church, 850 Island Ford Rd. Buford, GA 30518 in honor of The Pugh Family. "We love you, Mimi & Paw Paw"
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A university in Canada is offering a class about Drake and the Weeknd
- 8 arrested on misdemeanor charges connected to the death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student
- 'It blows my mind' — MercyMe back on the road and headed to Gwinnett County after nearly three decades together
- Elisha Winn Fair returning for 42nd year next weekend
- Barbers in Afghanistan's Helmand Province are now prohibited from shaving beards and playing music
Most Popular
Articles
- Miss Gwinnett crowned at Gwinnett County Fair
- Gwinnett County Public Schools unveils new COVID-19 case monitoring dashboard
- This is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in Georgia
- Body found in Lake Lanier last week identified as Gwinnett County man
- Judge orders Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter to comply with contract for Grayson's tax billing
- Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett Water Resources employee in hit and run accident
- Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home
- The Crowne Plaza — the first four-star hotel in Norcross — announces its opening
- 'I don't think they are going anywhere' —Joro spiders not dangerous but are here to stay
- Sugar Hill hires retired Gwinnett cop as city's first public safety director
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 24-26
- ON THE MARKET: Pool, wooded backyard with koi pond highlight this Suwanee estate
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 26, 2021
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 19, 2021
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 13-19
- Oldest national parks in America
- PHOTOS: Eric Clapton plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena
Commented
- Gwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)
- Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (5)
- Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)
- Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)
- Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)
- Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)
- Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)
- Joseph Robert Hall (2)
- Biden administration expresses horror over images of Border Patrol confronting migrants (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.