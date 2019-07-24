Gracie McKinney

Lawrenceville
Gracie Mae McKinney
Gracie Mae Bradley McKinney, age 74, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Daniel; parents, James W. and Lucile Folds Bradley; sister, Ruth Bradley Sells; brothers, Johnny Bradley and Oliver Bradley. She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine and a half years, Henry "Bobby" J. McKinney, Buford, GA; son, Rodney and Jenni McKinney, Cumming, GA; daughter-in-law, Deborah Hensley, Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Karissa and Geoffrey Burdette, Decatur, GA, Kristen and Jake Wickstrom, Atlanta, GA, Shanda and Xavier Sandoval, Cumming, GA; three great grandchildren, Victoria, Theodore and Nathan Burdette, Decatur, GA; sisters, Jackie and Lillian Wyrick, Lawrenceville, GA, Maggie and Randall Davis, Lawrenceville, GA; sister-in-law, Nancy Walls, Lawrenceville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. McKinney was born October 29, 1944 in Atlanta, GA. She received her education at Dacula High School, Dacula, GA. Mrs. Kinney was a retired manager from Touch of Class Dry Cleaners, Atlanta, GA. She was a member of Dacula United Methodist Church, Dacula, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:000 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephen Greene officiating. Interment will be at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Ellijay, GA. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org., in memory of Gracie Mae McKinney.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.