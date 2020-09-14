Suwanee, GA Grace is originally from Sparta, Ga. She then moved to Atlanta Ga, and then to Lawrenceville, Ga, where she resided until moving to Brookdale 2 years ago. She was born on September 7th, 1920, her parents were Lorenzo Wiley of Sparta Ga. and Margie Dalton-Wiley of Winder Ga. Grace had 3 siblings: Her oldest sister Clare, brothers, L.B. Jr. and Dalton. She has one living sibling, Sally who is 102 years old. She married the love of her life when she was 1934, and they were married for 58 years. His name was Clinton Ray. He passed away when he was 82. Together they had 2 children, Keith, and Donna. She has 2 granddaughters, Kathy and Janet, and 3 great grandsons. Mrs. Grace retired from Equifax. She worked there for 25+ years. Her main job duty was to open new accounts. Grace attended church for 90 years, her most recent church was Central Baptist Church of Lawrenceville. She is a very kind lady, and always smiling! We love her and she loves to keep us all in line! She loves to play BINGO, and has won about $50 in quarters over the two years she's resided here. Her favorite thing about Brookdale is the people. She enjoys the care staff, and likes having people around. **FUN FACT** Mrs. Grace has enjoyed a glass of orange juice, and an oatmeal cream pie everyday for 35 years!

