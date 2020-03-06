Grace Porter, 93, of Bowling Green entered into rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Grace was born May 9, 1926 and was a native of Blairsville, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Porter, her parents Fred and Effie Home, grandson Benjamin Porter, sister Gladys Jones and brother Garnett Home.
Grace was a homemaker and member of Grace Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. She loved her sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren and great great grandson.
Survivors include her two sons William Keith Porter (Dianne), Randall Neal Porter (Jan). Four grandchildren Bro. Brandon Porter (Monica), Josh Porter (Darlene), Heather McDonald (Robert) and Emily Singleton (T. J.). Twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Two sister-in-laws Debris Home and Barbara Young and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is Monday, March 9 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville; visitation is 4 hours prior. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com
