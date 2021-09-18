Braselton, GA Mrs. Gloria Ann Hayes, age 90, of Braselton passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Braselton, surrounded by her family. The family will have a Private Service due to the wishes of Mrs. Hayes, as she was concerned for her family & friends safety during the Covid Pandemic. Mrs. Hayes was born November 14, 1930 to the late James Wesley Ellis, Sr. & Martha Elizabeth Freeman Ellis in Atlanta and was a member of Hoschton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Also, a past member of Georgia-Florida Charolais Association, she and her late husband were the Owners of Double A Ranch. Mrs. Hayes worked with Hayes Chrysler as the Secretary and Treasurer for 40 years, from the beginning of Hayes Automotive Service in 1953 until her retirement in 1993. After retiring, she began the hobby of painting & pottery, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Hayes is survived by her children, Michael David & Sherry Hayes of Hoschton, Albert Terry & Sandra Hayes of Baldwin and Tim Ellis & Carolyn Hayes of Gainesville; grandchildren, Chad, Jeremy, Tracey, Matt and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Molly, Ellie, Adam, Cooper, Trevor Lauren, Bryan, AJ, Cassidy and Brooke; brother & sister-in-law, James Wesley & Billie Ellis, Jr. of Suwanee; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Albert David "A.D." Hayes in 2009; parents; and sister, Betty Turner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway, Marietta, GA 30067, www.heart.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.