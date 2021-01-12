Suwanee, GA On November 3, 2020, Glenn Wilson Parsons, a long time resident of Suwanee, Georgia died unexpectedly at the age of 72. Glenn is survived by his two brothers, J. Robert Parsons residing in Kissimmee, Florida, and Timothy J. Parsons residing in Ellicott City Maryland. He is predeceased by his parents, CMSGT Glenn C. Parsons and Emma L. (Atherton) Parsons both of Mt. Union, Pennsylvania.. Glenn is also survived by his loving and devoted life partner Cynthia Reeves residing in Dacula, Georgia. Glenn was born in Mt. Union, Pennsylvania, and settled in Washington, DC area where he began his career with the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, National Capital Region, and Division of Finance. He later joined the United States Park Police and served as a police officer for several successful years. He later served as an agent for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and retired with more than 30 years of Federal Service. After retiring, Glenn became a Master Gardener providing gardening advice to many individuals. Glenn enjoyed fishing, and riding his motorcycle.
I Heard Your Voice In The Wind Today
I heard your voice in the wind today
and I turned to see your face;
The warmth of the wind caressed me
as I stood silently in place.
I felt your touch in the sun today
as its warmth filled the sky;
I closed my eyes for your embrace
and my spirit soared high.
I saw your eyes in the window pane
as I watched the falling rain;
It seemed as each raindrop fell
it quietly said your name.
I held you close in my heart today
it made me feel complete;
You may have died...but you are not gone
you will always be a part of me.
As long as the sun shines...
the wind blows...
the rain falls...
You will live on inside of me forever
for that is all my heart knows.
Author Unknown
