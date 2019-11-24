Lawrenceville
Glenn Calvin Knight
A celebration of life for Glenn Calvin Knight, 87 of Lawrenceville is 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel with Reverend Grady Walden and Reverend Curt Frederick officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Glenn was born February 18, 1932 in Dacula, GA to Herbert Thomas Knight and Mary Lee Edwards Knight. Helping his parents on their farm and going to school created a strong and admirable work ethic which he carried on throughout his life. After a two year stint in the Army, he began his career at Kraft Foods. He retired having 38 years of loyal service with Kraft and also painting houses as a second job. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Geraldine Wages Knight. They were blessed with two children Sabrina and Steve. Together, they built a house on Highway 29 in the Bethesda community and lived there for 41 years before moving into their home in Lawrenceville. They enjoyed traveling in their camper and spending time on their boat. Sixty-four years he was a faithful, loving, caregiving husband until Geraldine's passing on Christmas Day 2018. He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church where he was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially with the Methodist Men's Club and at the church's annual Fish Fry. He was truly a gentle man with a humble, giving, servant heart. May we all strive to reflect his love and devotion in our lives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Lee Knight, sister, Emma Jean Archer and wife, Geraldine Knight. Loved ones who will forever cherish him in their hearts are daughter and son in law, Sabrina and Curt Frederick of Cornelia; son and daughter in law, Steve and Tracy Knight of Bethlehem; granddaughters, Salina and Greg Cook of Macon; Shaye and Micky Huff of Demorest; Shauna and Josh Fincher of Winder; Cheyenne and Brian Warner of Lilburn; great grandchildren James and Grace Cook; Micah, Macy and Milly Huff; Emma Grace, Mallory and Lorelei Fincher; special friends and neighbors, Bob and Kathryn Muncy; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Cuddles. For their loving care, our
heartfelt thanks are extended to Jessica Ward, Angela Merritt, Catie Wilkinson, Angie Leach, Hannah Boswell,
Kim Hawthorne, Steven Lange, Jackie Hayes, Lacy Bowcock, and all the wonderful caregivers of Kindred Hospice and caregiver Theresa Bishop. Those desiring may send flowers or make donations to Clarkesville Baptist Church, PO Box 667, Clarkesville, GA. 30523. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
