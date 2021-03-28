Braselton, GA Mr. Glenn "Nick" Arthur Nichols Sr, age 73, of Braselton passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3:00pm in the Sanctuary of Macedonia Committee Baptist Church with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Highway 53, Hoschton Georgia 30548, 706-654-0966 or you can visit us online at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org to sign the guest book for the family.

