Lawrenceville, GA STONE - Glenda W. Stone, age 86 of Lawrenceville, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Stone was a retired school teacher. She worked for Snellville Middle School in the gifted program. Mrs. Stone was a caregiver for her mother. She was a homemaker, teacher, neighbor & most of all a friend to many. Mrs. Stone enjoyed sewing, photography and computers. She was preceded in death by her son, Rev. Jeffrey Stone; parents, Myron & Sally Mae (Coker) Wiley of College Park. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert H. Stone; daughter & son in law, Janet & Mike Smith of Acworth; son, Paul Stone of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Sarah & Heather Murray, Amanda Stone, Matthew & Kimberly Stone; great granddaughter, Caroline Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Wellroot (United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Pkwy Tucker, GA 30084 or Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main St. E. Snellville GA 30078. Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com

