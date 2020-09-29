Lawrenceville, GA STONE - Glenda W. Stone, age 86 of Lawrenceville, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Stone was a retired school teacher. She worked for Snellville Middle School in the gifted program. Mrs. Stone was a caregiver for her mother. She was a homemaker, teacher, neighbor & most of all a friend to many. Mrs. Stone enjoyed sewing, photography and computers. She was preceded in death by her son, Rev. Jeffrey Stone; parents, Myron & Sally Mae (Coker) Wiley of College Park. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert H. Stone; daughter & son in law, Janet & Mike Smith of Acworth; son, Paul Stone of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Sarah & Heather Murray, Amanda Stone, Matthew & Kimberly Stone; great granddaughter, Caroline Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Wellroot (United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Pkwy Tucker, GA 30084 or Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main St. E. Snellville GA 30078. Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- A Pennsylvania mom and her daughter pleaded guilty to killing five family members
- Campus police in Texas entered a sleeping student's dorm room with a gun and taser after a false report was filed, university says
- American and United cutting 32,000 jobs as federal aid plans stall
- In unusual move, FAA chief test flies 737 Max; says more fixes needed
Articles
- Northside Hospital announces new providers in Gwinnett County
- Lawrenceville OKs new Family Promise homeless shelter on Moon Road
- Woman shot, killed in Dacula, Gwinnett police say
- Driver killed after single-car accident on McKendree Church Road
- Gwinnett police take out warrants in connection with 2012 cold case murder
- Eclipse Gaming expanding operations with new headquarters in Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett Sheriff Butch Conway among 93 sheriffs in Georgia who are endorsing Sen. David Perdue
- Norcross resident charged by federal officials as part of alleged mortgage fraud ring
- These retailers announced hundreds of store closures in September
- Suspect wanted in murder near Buford arrested in Atlantic City
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 28
- GET OUT THERE: A guide to Gwinnett County's best hiking trails
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: Aspen meets Atlanta with this $3.995 million Duluth area home
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 21-27
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Arkansas Football
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 21
- Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K
- PHOTOS: Fall is here; Scenes from the Buford Corn Maze
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 28
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.