Buford
Glenda Faye Smith
Glenda Faye Smith, age 61, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Frank Smith; mother, Lillie Mae Allen Ragsdale; step father, Tom Ragsdale; and brother, Jerry Smith. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ana and Quincy Wiley, Oakwood, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Annette Murray, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Edward Adams, Katie Murray, Daniel Adams, Helen Adams, Zachary Murray and Olivia Adams; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Danny and Sherry Smith, Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Margaret Smith, Flowery Branch, GA; aunt, Mildred Forrester Smith, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Smith was born December 7, 1958. She was a graduate of Buford High School, Class of 1976, and continued her education at Lanier Technical College. She was a homemaker. Glenda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist Faith. The family will greet friends on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Church of God, 4200 Main Street, Oakwood, GA with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Glenda Smith.
To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
