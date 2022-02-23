Statesboro, GA Geraldine Baughman Woodward went to be with the Lord at age 81 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her daughter's home in Statesboro, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband John B. Woodward, Sr. and her children, Darlene Cranston (Jeff) and their children Tiffany Coker (Bryan), Lauren Kelly (Ryan), and Emily Solberg (Devin); Debbie Thorn (Claude) and their children Hannah, Jarrett Robinson (Kailey), Kaden, and Natalie; John Woodward, Jr. (Linda) and their children, Laura Parsonson (Matthew), Brad Woodward (Krystle), Jared Woodward and Stephen Woodward (Maci); Suzanne Woodward; and James Woodward and his children Cody Woodward and Jordan Manders (Aaron); Son-in-Law Gary Seithel (Penny) and their children Sandy Soderberg (Nathaniel), Matthew Seithel (Cate), Brett Seithel (Viki) and Nathan Seithel (Kayleigh); as well as her sister's children Tami Odum, Angie Ball (Steve), Jeff Odum (Mistie), and their children.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Baughman, her parents, R.D. Plunkett and Mary Elizabeth Daniell; her sister, Judy Cason and husband Barry Cason; daughter, Barbara Seithel; and granddaughter Sarah Woodward. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren (18) and great-grandchildren (17 and two on the way) who cherish precious memories and carry on the legacy of Christ which she never tired of sharing with family, friends, and her ladies' ministry at Parkview Church in Lilburn, Georgia.
Gerry leaves a legacy of living her life for Jesus and praying for everyone her life touched to do the same.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to Samaritian's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Everyone's welcome to a memorial service on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00am at Anchor Church, 451 Azora Rd., Loganville, GA 30052.
