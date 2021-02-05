Snellville, GA Gerald Rawlins, age 85, of Snellville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born September 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Thomas Eugene Rawlins and Loyce Gilleland Rawlins. He was a 1954 graduate of Snellville High School and worked at United Equipment Sales for 44 years as Vice President. Saved as a young boy he followed in his parent's footsteps serving the Lord at Snellville First Baptist Church. Gerald served as a Deacon, a Trustee, as well as on numerous committees. He enjoyed working alongside his father-in-law, Ralph Hewatt, with the Royal Ambassadors coordinating camping trips.
Gerald was a gentle man but a giant in his service to his Lord, his family, his church and his community. He was a member of Snellville Jaycees receiving the Outstanding Young Man Award in 1966. In 1957, he became a member of the Snellville Lions Club, actively serving for 62 years receiving a Life Membership. He served 3 terms as club president, received many awards from his club and district, including the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the highest award a member can receive.
Gerald served on the Gwinnett County Merit Board and Gwinnett County Hospital Authority. He held a leadership role in the South Gwinnett High School PTA (1976-1980). He enjoyed playing golf earning his nickname "Deacon" from his fellow golfers. He also loved cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. In his later years, his greatest enjoyment was attending his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's school and sport activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Barbara Jean Hewatt Rawlins; sons and daughters-in-law: Randy and Stacy Rawlins, Monroe, GA; Mike and Beth Rawlins, Lexington, SC; daughters and sons-in-law; Renee and Dave Gaglione, St. Augustine, FL; Carol and Jimmy Durham, Statham, GA; Marcia and Greg Brooks, Monroe, GA; grandchildren: Rachel and Henry Nix, Justin and Anna Durham, Michael and Ruth Durham, Rebekah Rawlins and Matt Hilland, Kristen and Jeremy Parks, TJ and Jennifer Crowe, Meagan and Nik Cooper, Sara Jean and Michael Novak, Zach and Nicole Brooks, Jake Rawlins, Crissy and Kevin Robison; seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Nephew; Tim (Jennifer) Norton, Elberton, GA; brother-In-law; Jack Hewatt, Asheville, NC; and beloved pet, Odie. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law; Angie and Herald Norton
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010.
A graveside service will follow at the Snellville Historical Cemetery. Family request you please wear a mask and practice social distancing during visitation and graveside service. A Celebration of Life Service planned for a later date.
