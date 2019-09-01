Gerald Littleton

Dacula
Gerald Wayne Littleton
Gerald Wayne Littleton, age 75, of Dacula, GA, peacefully passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. A Celebration of Life service for Gerald will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. the day of the service. Gerald was born October 27, 1943 in East Atlanta to the late Daniel S. Littleton and Lillie O'Barr Littleton; also preceding in death is his brother, Daniel Littleton, and sister, Jeanette Littleton. Gerald loved to play tennis in his early years. He enjoyed Southern Gospel Concerts, fishing and bird watching and was the biggest movie fan you would have ever met. Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather, Gerald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Pollock Littleton; son, Gregg Littleton; step-son and daughter-in-law Mark and Priscilla McCammon; grandchildren, Brittany and husband Joseph Randazzo, Brandon Littleton, Mason Littleton, and Tyler McCammon. Gerald graduated from Gordon High School Class of 1961, serving as Student Council President, Lt. Gov of the Key Club, and as well as being active in the Beta Club. He proudly served in the Honor Guard marching in Washington D.C. at JFK Inauguration. Gerald went on to Georgia State University to further his education. Earning numerous awards such as, Top 100 of Who's Who of College Students in Business in 1967, member of Alpha Kappa PSI Fraternity, member of Student Government and also worked at Georgia State as a student in there accounting department. Gerald entered his career as Controller of Jacksonville Warehouses, Controller and Asset Manager at Portman Properties for 10 years and finishing at Wesleyan School for nearly 20 years as Controller. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to Winship Cancer Institute in Loving Memory of Gerald Wayne Littleton. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
