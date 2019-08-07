Monroe
George Wilkerson
George Edgar Wilkerson, age 93 of Monroe, GA passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Adams Wilkerson; daughters, Ellen (Wayne) Garrett and Susan (Jeff) Cartwright; grandchildren, Jeff Wilson and Kim Patterson; three great grandchildren; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Elberta Wilkerson of Pike County; granddaughter, Janie Garrett; great grandson, Kris Drummond; and sisters, Mary Robertson and Owen Oxford. George was a Navy Vet who served 2 years in the U.S. Navy before returning home where he worked for Sears and Roebuck in Atlanta. While working for Sears he met his wife Evelyn. In 1948 George went to work for General Motors and retired in 1970. He then joined the Gwinnett County Sherriff's Department where he was employed until 1974. During his time at the Sherriff's Department he started the Junior Deputy program which he was in charge of for 16 years. George also served as a Grand Jury Bailiff. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge for over 65 years and was President of the Gwinnett County Historical Society. George loved lapidary and silversmithing, as well as gardening, fishing, cooking, woodworking, and playing with his puppies. A graveside service honoring the life of George will be held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 12:00pm (Noon) at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7th from 11:00am-11:45am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
