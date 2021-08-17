Buford, GA George Wilbert Hyde age 87 of Buford died August 16, 2021. He passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease, Diabetes, and Congested Heart Failure. He was born in Forsyth County, Ga to William Edward Hyde and Grace Mathis Hyde on December 13, 1933. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Frances 'Fran' Grizzle Hyde, daughter Patricia Lynn Hyde, son Alan Steve Hyde, sisters Nadine Prather, and Patsy Echols, brother Hugh Hyde.
Survivors include wife Evelyn Fitzgerald Hyde, daughters Jackie Hyde Parker (Bill) of Jefferson, Kathy Hyde of Cumming, step-sons Steve Fitzgerald of Alabama, Mike Fitzgerald of Texas, and Bob Fitzgerald of Flowery Branch. Grandchildren Keith Hyde, Kevin Ragan, Korey Hyde, Michael Parker, Ashley Parker Kinsey, Christopher Coldiron and nine great-grandchildren. Sisters Betty Hyde Hopkins of Dawsonville and Gloria Hyde Boling of Cumming. Brothers Ernest Hyde, Cloys Hyde and Ricky Hyde all of Dawsonville. Many special nieces and nephews also survive. He was especially loved by Gwen Boling Graham, Millie Bates, and Grace Brosofsky.
Wilbert was retired from the City of Sugar Hill Maintenance after working for 28 years with Southeast Engine Services. He also worked on the construction of Lake Lanier as well as the construction of Lake Weiss in Alabama. He built his home on Lake Lanier and raised his family there.
He was a member of the Yaarab Shrine, the Tri-County Shrine Club, and Past Master of the Buford Masonic Lodge #317. He was a member of the Dawson County Historical and Genealogical Society and a member of Island Ford Baptist Church in Buford. He enjoyed traveling and square dancing. Wilbert didn't speak often but when he did his words meant something. He was admired and loved by all who knew him.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA, with Rev. Michael Martin and Rev. David Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow as a Graveside Masonic Service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 and again on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., before the Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the
Yaarab Shrine Temple
400 Ponce de Leon Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30308
Include notation the check is designated to Shriner's Burn Unit, Dayton, Ohio
In memory of Wilbert Hyde
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.