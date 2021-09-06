Flowery Branch, GA Mr. George Wade Thorndyke, Jr., age 67 of Flowery Branch passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family. No Services will be held at this time. Mr. Thorndyke was born March 21, 1954 to Anita Rowan and the late George Thorndyke, Sr. in Lumberton, North Carolina. George was a fun loving, adventuresome, self-made man who enjoyed taking risks. In his early years, he played bass guitar in rock-and-roll bands. When he turned 30 he decided to become a real estate agent and quickly started his own company, Commercial Property Consultants. As a life-long patriot who loved his country, he earned two college degrees in Intelligence and Security Studies, and he started his own security consulting businesses, Americas Corporation and SITE Corp. His greatest achievements were as a loving and loyal son, husband, father and friend. He will be sorely missed by the many people he helped along the way. Mr. Thorndyke is survived by his wife, Lynn Hernandez Thorndyke of Flowery Branch; mother, Anita Rowan of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Ian Thorndyke of Flowery Branch; step-son & wife, Dennis & Lisa Heriford, Jr. of Loganville; and brother & sister-in-law, Kenneth & Kim Thorndyke of Fort Worth, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Operations Care Fund at www.soc-f.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia, 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

