Summerfield, FL
George Oscar Nelson
George Oscar Nelson, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home in Summerfield, Florida. He was born December 30, 1945, in Holdrege, Nebraska to Alfred and Grace Nelson.
George married Susan Elaine Gronquist on July 12, 1969, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, Ryan Nelson, Ryan's wife Kimberly, and their daughter, Mayzie of Buford, GA and George's daughter, Dr. Amy Harris, and her husband David Harris of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by three siblings, Wayne Nelson, Lenore Weber, and Richard Nelson all of Nebraska.
George was a graduate of Holdrege High School, and he received his bachelor's degree in chemistry and zoology and his MBA in finance at the University of Nebraska. George spent his entire career with the Bell System beginning as an Engineer at Western Electric in Omaha, Nebraska monitoring the production of fiber optics. From there he was transferred to Castle Rock, Colorado where he worked in sales for AT&T. His next assignment took George and family to Lawrenceville, Georgia where he worked at Lucent Technologies. His final position was at AVAYA from which he retired in 2002. He enjoyed working with his son as a residential electrician for five years after retirement. Complications resulting from a brain tumor caused George to quit his retirement job in 2007, and thereafter he spent time with his family in Georgia as often as he could.
George and Susan moved from Buford, Georgia to Summerfield, Florida in June of 2018. George was a Christian and was active in each church he attended throughout his life. Since moving to Summerfield, George and Susan have been actively involved with Village View Community Church.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the home of George's sister and brother-in-law.
To plant a tree in memory of George Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.