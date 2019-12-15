Duluth
George Lawler, Jr.
George Bramble Lawler, Jr., age 80 of Duluth, died December 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday December 21, 2019 at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church. Interment Duluth Church Cemetery.Mr. Lawler was born in Deadwood, SD and was a retired supervisor with AT&T.He is survived by his son, Eric Lawler (Debra) of Cumming; daughters, Cindy Lawler Morris (Matt) and Suzanne Lawler Lane, both of Duluth; grandchildren, Corey, Jessica, Heather, Matthew, Jonathan, Tiffany and Josh; great grandchild, Ethan; sister, Marilyn Johnson of Omaha, NE.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The ALS Association of Georgia, 5881 Glenridge Dr., Ste. 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or donate online at www.alsaga.org. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
