Geneva Watlington

Grayson, GA
Geneva Gladys Watlington (Bigelow)
Grayson, Ga.
Funeral services for Mrs. Geneva Gladys Bigelow Watlington, 95, will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am from the sanctuary of Mt. Zion AME Church, Hillsborough, NC. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the services at the church. The interment will follow the services in Alamance Memorial Park, Burlington, NC and the public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1-9pm.
Mrs. Geneva Gladys Bigelow Watlington passed away on December 3, 2019 with her daughters Adrian, Rhonda and Terry all by her side at the Life Care Center of Gwinnett. Geneva was born in Caswell County to the late Albert Bigelow and Lula Chambers Bigelow. She was a Manager with Pathmark Grocery in New York as well a Teacher's Aide with the New York Public School System.
Geneva was married to the love of her life Armond Watlington, Sr. and this union was blessed with five children. She was a member of Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church and served with the Usher's Board.
She leaves loving and lasting memories to her three surviving children: Adrian Denise Watlington Cox (Phillip) of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Rhonda Pole of Snellville, Georgia and Terry Watlington of Grayson, Georgia; daughter-in-law: Felecia Watlington of Stone Mountain, Georgia; six grandchildren: Miles Crichlow and Brian Patterson (Lena) both of Virginia, Keisha Williams (Brian), Brandon Watlington (Jackie), Philip Cox, II and Jordan Watlington all of Georgia.
Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
