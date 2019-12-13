Geneva Watlington
Grayson, GA
Geneva Gladys Watlington (Bigelow)
Grayson, Ga.
Funeral services for Mrs. Geneva Gladys Bigelow Watlington, 95, will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am from the sanctuary of Mt. Zion AME Church, Hillsborough, NC. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the services at the church. The interment will follow the services in Alamance Memorial Park, Burlington, NC and the public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1-9pm.
Mrs. Geneva Gladys Bigelow Watlington passed away on December 3, 2019 with her daughters Adrian, Rhonda and Terry all by her side at the Life Care Center of Gwinnett. Geneva was born in Caswell County to the late Albert Bigelow and Lula Chambers Bigelow. She was a Manager with Pathmark Grocery in New York as well a Teacher's Aide with the New York Public School System.
Geneva was married to the love of her life Armond Watlington, Sr. and this union was blessed with five children. She was a member of Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church and served with the Usher's Board.
She leaves loving and lasting memories to her three surviving children: Adrian Denise Watlington Cox (Phillip) of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Rhonda Pole of Snellville, Georgia and Terry Watlington of Grayson, Georgia; daughter-in-law: Felecia Watlington of Stone Mountain, Georgia; six grandchildren: Miles Crichlow and Brian Patterson (Lena) both of Virginia, Keisha Williams (Brian), Brandon Watlington (Jackie), Philip Cox, II and Jordan Watlington all of Georgia.
Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
Service information

Dec 13
Viewing
Friday, December 13, 2019
1:00PM-9:00PM
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
520 Rosenwald St
Burlington, NC 27216
Dec 14
Wake-with the Family present
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:30AM-11:00AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
5124 NC Hwy 86
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Dec 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
5124 NC Hwy 86
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Dec 14
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
12:00AM
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S. Church St.
Burlington, NC 27215
