Watkinsville, GA Gary L. Reynolds, Sr., 73, husband of the late Mary Kay Reynolds, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Born in Duluth, GA, he was the son of the late Noah Henry Reynolds and Alma Aleane Glaze Reynolds and father to the late Gary Reynolds, Jr. Gary served active duty in the US Air Force for 11 years as well as 9 years in the Air Force Reserves. He retired from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as an Animal Health Technologist. Gary served as a deacon at Antioch Christian Church, Watkinsville. He led worship at nursing homes in Snellville, GA. He sang in numerous church choirs and was currently a choir member at Antioch Christian Church. He loved praising and singing about Jesus. Survivors include his children: Lisa (Jason) Murphy, Dale (Diane) Reynolds; step children: Amy (Keith) Ward and Chad (Melanie) Jenkins; grandchildren: Cody (Amanda) Jenkins, Noah (Cammie) Jenkins, Bryce and Bethanie Jenkins, Ethan, MaKayla, Caleb and Connor Ward, Mason and Victoria Reynolds, Fallon (Allan) Springer, Sidney and Bailey Murphy, Andrew and Brandon Reynolds and two great granddaughters, Elsa Jenkins and Ava Springer. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 PM at Antioch Christian Church. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation or to Antioch Christian Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- DC area police investigate 'shopping cart killer,' charged in two deaths and suspected in two more
- 'Round after round of Covid.' Military personnel help a Michigan hospital that's inundated with Covid patients and short on staff
- Appeals court lets Biden administration enforce vaccine rules for large employers
- Marine Corps discharges 103 service members for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
- Teen rescued his mom by creating a makeshift tourniquet with a shoelace and some inspiration from Grey's Anatomy
Most Popular
Articles
- Signing Day stunner: Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter, nation's top recruit, chooses HBCU Jackson State
- 'SNL' took on TikTok with brutal accuracy
- Gwinnett County Public Schools unveils calendar for 2022-2023 school year
- Truck driver from Gwinnett County arrested in connection with road rage murder in West Virginia
- Collins Hill caps perfect football season with first state championship
- Gwinnett County Public Schools releases 2022 graduation schedule
- Buford school board names Melanie Reed as sole finalist to become new superintendent
- Two people arrested in connection with mid-November murder at Snellville-area gas station
- Twitter reacts to Collins Hill star Travis Hunter choosing HBCU Jackson State over FSU, Georgia
- Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Private gated entry, spacious floor plan highlight this Buford home
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 12, 2021
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Lawrenceville through the years
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Dec. 17-19
- PHOTOS: Collins Hill defeats Milton for Class AAAAAAA state football championship
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13
- PHOTOS: 122nd Army-Navy Football Game
- Famous actors from Georgia
Commented
- Two people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (6)
- Stacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)
- Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)
- Gwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonuses (2)
- Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)
- Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)
- Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)
- Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)
- State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)
- Stacey Abrams defends lack of concession after 2018 gubernatorial loss (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.