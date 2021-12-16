Gary Reynolds

Watkinsville, GA Gary L. Reynolds, Sr., 73, husband of the late Mary Kay Reynolds, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Born in Duluth, GA, he was the son of the late Noah Henry Reynolds and Alma Aleane Glaze Reynolds and father to the late Gary Reynolds, Jr. Gary served active duty in the US Air Force for 11 years as well as 9 years in the Air Force Reserves. He retired from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as an Animal Health Technologist. Gary served as a deacon at Antioch Christian Church, Watkinsville. He led worship at nursing homes in Snellville, GA. He sang in numerous church choirs and was currently a choir member at Antioch Christian Church. He loved praising and singing about Jesus. Survivors include his children: Lisa (Jason) Murphy, Dale (Diane) Reynolds; step children: Amy (Keith) Ward and Chad (Melanie) Jenkins; grandchildren: Cody (Amanda) Jenkins, Noah (Cammie) Jenkins, Bryce and Bethanie Jenkins, Ethan, MaKayla, Caleb and Connor Ward, Mason and Victoria Reynolds, Fallon (Allan) Springer, Sidney and Bailey Murphy, Andrew and Brandon Reynolds and two great granddaughters, Elsa Jenkins and Ava Springer. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 PM at Antioch Christian Church. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation or to Antioch Christian Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

