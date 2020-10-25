Gary Eugene Pellegrom

Etowah, NC Gary E. Pellegrom, of Etowah, NC, and former long-time resident of Gwinnett County, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Black Mountain NeuroMedical Treatment Center after a courageous battle with dementia.

Gary was born on August 10, 1947 in Muskegon, MI to the late Jack A. and Aleta M. Pellegrom. He leaves behind Pam, his loving wife of 50 years; sons, Chadd Pellegrom and girlfriend Melanie McGee, of Canton, GA and Aaron Pellegrom (Laura), of Crestwood, KY; and two grandchildren, Haley and Jackson, who called him Papa; sisters, Anita Pellegrom and Jackie Prause (Bob), both of MI; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was an exceptional father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

Gary graduated from Western Michigan University, where he met Pam during the 1968 World Series. He majored in petroleum distribution. They married in 1970, leaving family behind to begin their new life together. Over the next 38 years, Gary spent his career in the heavy-duty trucking industry, primarily with Nalco Chemical Company/The Penray Companies, and Horton, Inc.

Gary traveled extensively for work, which took him from original equipment manufactures, product distributors, to the end-users. Throughout his career, Gary was highly regarded and respected by his peers as a sales trainer, teacher and coach. He did an excellent job getting to know his customers, their needs, and helping them achieve their goals. He also had an eye for top prospects. Gary was involved in various industry organizations. One of them was TMC, Technology and Maintenance Council, of the American Trucking Association, where he received the Recognized Associate Award for serving many years as a Meeting Mechanic and Sergeant of Arms. Other awards included District Sales Manager of the Year, District Salesman of the Year and an Exemplary Service award by Who's Who in Georgia.

Raising our family in Georgia was a wonderful experience, as we connected with many other "transplant" families through our involvement in church, its activities and organizations. Gary was active in St. Oliver's Men's Club. He was proud of these men for their commitment to church and community. He was also active in various church organizations. Most memorable was as manager and pitcher for St. Oliver's softball team. They competed against other churches in the area, and over the years, rivalries were born. Weekend games were a family event. It wasn't unusual for Gary to come home with cuts, scrapes and bruises! Celebrations most always took place afterwards, win or lose, and everyone was invited. At one point, St. Oliver's had two teams in the league. The annual Blue-Grey game was the highlight of the season. Even the Atlanta paper did an interview with Gary, not only about the team rivalry, but the identity of the winning trophy! The infamous trophy was known to sprout wings, never sure where or when it will appear on someone's front lawn.

Family was important to Gary. Even through his work required traveling, he would try to be home for the boy's activities, and other major events. One time he led a cub scout meeting while Pam was visiting family. The boys found a copperhead snake outside the fence. Gary took his shovel, and swoosh, the head was gone! Through the years, they made many friends, and enjoyed exploring the area, especially family vacations on the Tallulah River near Clayton, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, and camping trips to Trackrock. They had their special "date nights", too. After the boys left the nest, trips expanded to include Hawaii, Germany and a Danube River cruise.

Gary was a proud dad, whether coaching, or cheering from the stands. He was an avid golfer, and wanted to teach the boys the game he loved. He was the only person we knew who had 2 holes-in-one, same day, same course! The three of them had plenty of opportunities for golf, and were once featured in a Father's Day article. Gary also participated in golf weekends with church friends that continued for many years. Both boys golfed in high school. On one occasion, Gary was on his way to surprise Chadd at one of his away games, but on the way, it got canceled due to rain. When Aaron went off to college, Gary frequently arranged business trips to coordinate with tournament schedules. Wherever our boys were, Gary was always there to support, encourage, and sometimes give some fatherly advice.

In 2009, Gary was diagnosed with dementia. In 2010, we moved closer to the boys, to the mountains near Asheville, NC. He continued golfing for a few years, but then turned driving duties over to Pam, who was happy to become his "Driving Mr. Daisy". In 2014, Gary was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Over the years, Gary accepted these challenges with grace and courage, because he was a man of character and deep faith. We were also fortunate to have a very supportive group of friends. In 2017, Gary moved to a senior care facility. The last 18 months were spent in a treatment center specializing in behaviors associated with dementia. Gary quickly became a joy to those around him. He was surrounded by love, and compassionate care right up till the end. His family is relieved his pain and suffering is over, and is now at peace. Gary's footprint will forever be a part of their lives, and they will forever be in our hearts for their dedication and commitment to those with dementia.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at St. Oliver's Church, Snellville, Ga., in spring, 2021.

To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Pellegrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.