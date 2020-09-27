Stone Mountain, GA Mr. Gary D. Thomason, age 85, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Brookside Senior Living Center.

A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home: 2246 Wisteria Dr SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Rev. Dannie Reed will officiate with Rev. Mike Holt providing music. Gary's family will gather graveside for his burial at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome, GA on Tuesday, September 29th at 3:00 p.m.

Mr. Thomason was born August 29, 1935 to the late Dan and Irene Denson Thomasson in Cedartown, GA. Gary was a dedicated member of Mountain Park First Baptist Church since 1963 where he devoted much of his time to the church serving as a deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher and Royal Ambassador teacher. He thoroughly enjoyed gospel music and singing with the choir, but everyone around him could attest that he belonged in the congregation singing rather than in the choir loft. He graduated from Pepperell High School and Georgia State University.

Gary proudly served in the United States Army from May 1958-April 1961, of which he served one year abroad in Thule, Greenland. He continued his service in the Army reserves three more years from 1961-1964. During his time in the army, Gary was responsible for communications equipment which would become a valuable skill in his professional career. Gary devoted most of his career to Scientific Atlanta where he was the 6th employee hired, retiring after nearly 30 years. Gary then went back to work for the Lawrenceville Housing Authority and officially retired after many years of service.

Mr. Thomason was a beloved husband, father, Papa, and friend. Anyone who knew Gary knew him to be a kind and gentle man. Some would describe him as a quiet man, but when he spoke, his words spoke volumes. He was one of the hardest workers you would ever meet. He enjoyed working outside-rain or shine, you could often find him working in the yard, sometimes cutting grass that didn't need to be cut, just so he could relax on his lawnmower.

He was proud to be a son of the King and loved the Lord with all his heart and served Him faithfully. Gary carried on a Christ centered legacy of love and devotion that transcends generations and touched the lives of so many along his journey.

Mr. Thomason is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Gary W. & Anita Thomason of Blairsville, and Dan & Debbie Thomason of Loganville; grandchildren, Bryan (Robin) Thomason, Alysha Abernathy, Danielle (Chris) Driggers and Lindsey (Chris) Hawkins. 6 great-grandchildren, Grady and Mackenzie Thomason, Rowan Abernathy, Thomason Driggers, and Aspen and Bennett Hawkins; sisters, Ellen Barnes and Sylvia Barnett and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Jo Ann Lemming Thomason, his parents, Dan and Irene Thomasson, and sister, Joyce Sills Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The CF Foundation was a cause near and dear to his heart, as his great-grandson, Aspen, lives with cystic fibrosis. Donations may be made online: https://tinyurl.com/GaryThomasonMemorialDonations or by mail to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park South, Suite 380, Atlanta GA 30329.

Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Dr SW, Snellville, GA 30078 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.stewartfh.com.

Gary is now made whole and his faith has become sight. He wanted today to be one of celebration, knowing that he is more alive now than ever before. Phil. 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."