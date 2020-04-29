lawrenceville
Gary Dean Buxton
Gary Dean Buxton passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 75 at Emory University Hospital. Gary was born in Ellington, Mo. on July 28, 1944. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, Loganville, Ga. He was a retired tour operator and driver. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Buxton and son, Jeremy Buxton, Father Bill Buxton, Ray Dains and Mother, Dorothy Buxton. He is survived by his wife Frances Lanier Buxton, Lawrenceville, Ga, his daughter, Samantha Buxton Carroll and husband Nick Carroll, Ball Ground, Ga. and son, Jacob Buxton, Walnut Grove, Ga. brothers, Eric Buxton, Larry Buxton Dains, Bill Dains, Mike Dains, David Robine, sister Sandy Dains Gray all of the St. Louis, Mo. Area and sister Debbie Buxton of New York, N. Y. grandchildren, Nick Carroll, Samuel Carroll, Kyle Nicole Carroll, Koby Buxton, and Kelsi Buxton, Colton Buxton and one great grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2 in North Georgia. A memorial will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, Loganville, GA.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Buxton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
