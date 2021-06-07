Dacula, GA Gary Alan Braner Sr., age 81 of Dacula, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Norcross, Ga 30092 on June 18, 2021, at 2pm. Gary loved attending dinners and services at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church and attended the 55+ Seniors Club at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Suwanee, Ga. He was born in Dayton, OH and relocated to Duluth, Ga in 1979. Gary was proud to be a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country from 1958-1964, and then spent his time as a proud father, husband, and was successful in various trades and businesses. Gary loved early breakfasts and coffee with his friends at McDonald's and early morning walks at the Mall of Georgia with his buddies. He was very knowledgeable about many things, knew a little bit about everything. He loved the Kentucky Derby, watching his grandkids in their hobbies, and most of all spending time with his family. Gary was preceded in death by his daughters, Lynnette Braner Seckler and Lori Renee Braner, and his sister, Arlene (Don) Seidenschmidt. He is survived by Nancy Braner, Dacula, Ga; son, Jeffrey (Susanna)Braner, Flowery Branch, Ga; son, Kenneth (Tammy) Braner, Roswell, Ga; daughter, Lisa Braner, Milledgeville, Ga; daughter, Leslie Sowders, Alpharetta, Ga; son, Gary Braner, Jr., Alpharetta, Ga; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving brothers and sisters, David (Rosemarie) Braner, James (Carolyn) Braner, Pamela (Dan) Nelson, Gregory (Peggy) Braner, his godchildren Brian (Erin) Seidenschmidt, Andrew Leanza, Christopher (Susan) Walker, Michelle (Christopher) Kloiber, and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He left behind many friends in Ohio and Georgia, including his good friend Annie Copeland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Garyʼs name to Agape Hospice Foundation for their tender and thoughtful care at 1395 South Marietta Parkway SE, Suite 730, Marietta, Ga. 30067. Arrangements entrusted to Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens 3481 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, Ga. 30519, (770) 945-6924. Share memories of Gary at hamiltonmillchapel.com
