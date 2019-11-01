Dacula
Garry Wayne England
Garry Wayne England, age 55, of Dacula, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Lora June. He is survived by his father, Mack England of Dacula; brother, Alan (Maureen) England of Dacula; niece, Nicole (Jeffery) Sapp of Jefferson; nephew, Brandon England (Amanda Moore) of Dacula; great nieces, Isabell and Olivia Sapp; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Garry loved music and watching western movies. He attended Hi Hope Service Center where he made long lasting friendships with the staff and other adults who attended there. Garry was known for his infectious laugh and the love he had for his family. A funeral service honoring the life of Garry will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:30pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. H.R. Douglas, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 from 2pm-5pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Hi Hope Service Center. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
